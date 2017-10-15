Miller tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound through 18 minutes during Friday's preseason game against Memphis.

Miller signed a deal with the Pelicans this summer after playing last season in Europe. The 27-year-old averaged 19.3 minutes this preseason, but since New Orleans signed Tony Allen this offseason, he'll likely have a smaller role during the regular season.