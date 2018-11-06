Miller (quad) scored nine points (3-4 3Pt.) and recorded a rebound along with an assist across 17 minutes in Monday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Miller entered the day probable with a quadriceps issue, and he managed to take the court as expected. Prior to Monday's contest, he'd only taken one shot over his team's previous five games, but he was able to get it going from beyond the arc, knocking down three of four 3-point attempts. Miller figures to remain in a bench role for Wednesday's tilt versus Chicago.