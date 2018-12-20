Miller scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Bucks.

Miller, who got a spot-start with Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) out, eclipsed the 20-point threshold for the first time this year, tying a career-high with six treys in the process. Even when he's given minutes, Miller has a one-dimensional fantasy game as he can be a good source of threes but provides little else of value.