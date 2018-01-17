Miller managed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.

Miller remains mostly a three-point shooting specialist who will occasionally cobble up some additional stats. The Pelicans are usually looking for all the help they can get in the area of bench scoring, with Ian Clark, Miller, and Jameer Nelson chipping in more often than anyone else. Coach Alvin Gentry has shown a willingness to stick with the hot hand down the stretch of close games, and on this night it was Ian Clark who excelled and ultimately replaced Rajon Rondo during crunch time. Meanwhile, Miller has scored in double figures 13 times in 2017-18, and he is averaging 21.3 minutes per game.