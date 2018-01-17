Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores three points in Tuesday's overtime win
Miller managed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 overtime win against the Celtics.
Miller remains mostly a three-point shooting specialist who will occasionally cobble up some additional stats. The Pelicans are usually looking for all the help they can get in the area of bench scoring, with Ian Clark, Miller, and Jameer Nelson chipping in more often than anyone else. Coach Alvin Gentry has shown a willingness to stick with the hot hand down the stretch of close games, and on this night it was Ian Clark who excelled and ultimately replaced Rajon Rondo during crunch time. Meanwhile, Miller has scored in double figures 13 times in 2017-18, and he is averaging 21.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Late addition to starting lineup Monday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Leads bench with 15 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores career-high 21 points in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will draw rare start•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores five points•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.