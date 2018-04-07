Miller posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Suns.

While Miller didn't do much in terms of production, His minutes were not simply due to extended time in a blowout. E'Twaun Moore has had his share of struggles and Miller has seen 25 minutes or more a number of times in recent weeks. Based on his minutes alone he's worth monitoring if Moore hits a cold stretch in the playoffs.