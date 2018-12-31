Pelicans' Darius Miller: Set to play Monday
Miller (illness) is available to play Monday against the Timberwolves.
Miller has been cleared to rejoin the starting five after missing Saturday's game against the Rockets due to an illness. Over his last five games, Miller is averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.2 minutes.
