Miller will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports.

With E'Twaun Moore resting, Miller will move into the lineup at small forward, with Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor presumably joining him in the frontcourt. With Moore -- as well as Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic -- out, Miller could be set for an increase in playing time. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging just a shade over 28 minutes per game.