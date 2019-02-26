Pelicans' Darius Miller: Should return vs. Lakers
Miller (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against Los Angeles.
Miller has missed three consecutive matchups while nursing a right ankle sprain, but he's expected to return to action Wednesday night. He'd been held to nine or fewer points in each of his previous four contests prior to suffering the injury, so he'll aim to get back on track against the Lakers, who've struggled mightily on defense of late.
