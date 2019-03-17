Pelicans' Darius Miller: Solid stat line in loss
Miller produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in the Pelicans' loss to the Suns on Saturday.
Miller totaled his most points and most minutes played since Feb. 4, producing a solid stat line in Saturday's loss. He may have taken on a larger role with Jrue Holiday (abdominal) out and Anthony Davis playing a much smaller role, but Miller can't be counted on for games like this on a regular basis.
