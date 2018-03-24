Pelicans' Darius Miller: Starting Saturday against Rockets
Miller will start Saturday against the Rockets.
The Pelicans are rolling with their 15th different starting lineup of the season, as Miller will start in the frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis. Emeka Okafor will come off the bench for the contest but could still see a solid workload with Nikola Mirotic (hip) ruled out.
