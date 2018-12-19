Pelicans' Darius Miller: Starting Wednesday
Miller will start Wednesday against the Bucks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) out, Miller will draw the start. It will be his first start of the year, though Miller has seen 30-plus minutes in four games. In those contests, he's averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
