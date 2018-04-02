Miller totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.

The 28-year-old wing continues to make occasional noise off the bench, as he's now posted three double-digit scoring efforts in the last four contests. Miller has shot between 44.4 and 57.1 percent in four of the past five games as well, and he's drained multiple threes in three of the last four. Given his steady second-unit role and ability to also provide some decent contributions elsewhere, Miller remains a DFS punt play option on any given night.