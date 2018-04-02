Pelicans' Darius Miller: Strong scoring contributions off bench
Miller totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Thunder.
The 28-year-old wing continues to make occasional noise off the bench, as he's now posted three double-digit scoring efforts in the last four contests. Miller has shot between 44.4 and 57.1 percent in four of the past five games as well, and he's drained multiple threes in three of the last four. Given his steady second-unit role and ability to also provide some decent contributions elsewhere, Miller remains a DFS punt play option on any given night.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Starting Saturday against Rockets•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Contributes 13 off bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Drops game-high 20 in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores 19 points in 31 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...