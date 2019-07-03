Miller will sign a two-year, $14.25 million contract with the Pelicans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While New Orleans succeeded in bringing back a key three-and-D wing, the salary figure is a bit higher than expected. Still, Miller adds even more depth to what's one of the more well-rounded rosters in the NBA heading into next season. In 2018-19, Miller appeared in 69 games and contributed 8.2 points, 2.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 made threes (36.5% 3PT) per game.