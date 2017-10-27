Miller will get the start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.

With Anthony Davis (knee) sidelined, Miller will draw the 11th start of his career, as the Pelicans will opt to go small. After two seasons out of the league, the 27-year-old is averaging 3.8 points and 1.0 rebounds across 17.5 minutes with the Pelicans through four games.