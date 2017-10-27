Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will draw rare start
Miller will get the start at small forward for Thursday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
With Anthony Davis (knee) sidelined, Miller will draw the 11th start of his career, as the Pelicans will opt to go small. After two seasons out of the league, the 27-year-old is averaging 3.8 points and 1.0 rebounds across 17.5 minutes with the Pelicans through four games.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season