Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

As expected after being listed as doubtful, Miller will be sidelined for the first game out of the All-Star break. It remains unclear how Miller suffered the injury or how severe it is, but he should be considered day-to-day for now. E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson should be in line for some extended minutes in Miller's absence Friday.