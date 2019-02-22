Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will not play Friday
Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
As expected after being listed as doubtful, Miller will be sidelined for the first game out of the All-Star break. It remains unclear how Miller suffered the injury or how severe it is, but he should be considered day-to-day for now. E'Twaun Moore and Stanley Johnson should be in line for some extended minutes in Miller's absence Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Deemed doubtful Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Offers little in move to top unit•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Back in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Returns after getting stitched up•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...