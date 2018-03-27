Pelicans' Darius Miller: Will return to bench Tuesday
Miller will return to a bench role for Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers.
Miller picked up the start Saturday against the Rockets, posting 11 points and three rebounds across 27 minutes. Nikola Mirotic missed that game with a hip injury and Emeka Okafor played just eight minutes off the bench, which likely was the reasoning behind the hefty workload. Mirotic has since been cleared for a return and the Pelicans are opting to push Okafor back into the starting lineup, which sends Miller to his usual bench role and likely means he'll see his minutes decrease a bit.
More News
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Starting Saturday against Rockets•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Contributes 13 off bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Drops game-high 20 in Friday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Scores 19 points in 31 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Plays team-high 32 minutes Friday•
-
Pelicans' Darius Miller: Hits six three-pointers in victory•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...