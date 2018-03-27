Miller will return to a bench role for Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers.

Miller picked up the start Saturday against the Rockets, posting 11 points and three rebounds across 27 minutes. Nikola Mirotic missed that game with a hip injury and Emeka Okafor played just eight minutes off the bench, which likely was the reasoning behind the hefty workload. Mirotic has since been cleared for a return and the Pelicans are opting to push Okafor back into the starting lineup, which sends Miller to his usual bench role and likely means he'll see his minutes decrease a bit.