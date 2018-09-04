Morris signed a partially-guaranteed two-year contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris last appeared in the NBA during the 2014-15 season, playing 38 games for the Nets. Last season, he spent most of his time overseas, playing 13 games for Chinese club Guangdong Southern. There, he averaged 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. The exact terms of Morris' deal with the Pelicans have not been disclosed, but he may be fighting for a roster spot in training camp and could ultimately end up in the G-League.