Pelicans' DeAndre Jordan: Off injury report for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan (recently signed) isn't listed on the Pelicans' injury report for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Jordan signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans on Friday but didn't play in the team's loss to the Spurs. The veteran big man isn't guaranteed to see the floor against Boston, though he could enter the rotation if Yves Missi (ankle) and Karlo Matkovic (back) are ultimately ruled out.
