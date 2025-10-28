Jordan posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 11 minutes during Monday's 122-90 loss to Boston.

The 37-year-old big man looked surprisingly spry out there, throwing down a thunderous jam for his first bucket, and he brought some much-needed size to a New Orleans team that was without Zion Williamson (foot) and Kevon Looney (knee). The Pelicans will fly to Denver for their next matchup with the Nuggets on Wednesday, and if Williamson is again sidelined for that one, Jordan should remain in the rotation.