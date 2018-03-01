Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
Liggins was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.
Liggins did not see the floor for the third time in the first four games following the All-Star break. He has appeared in only 10 tilts since joining the Pelicans in the second week of January, and Liggins can be avoided across all fantasy formats going forward.
