Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision

Liggins was a healthy scratch during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Spurs.

Liggins did not see the floor for the third time in the first four games following the All-Star break. He has appeared in only 10 tilts since joining the Pelicans in the second week of January, and Liggins can be avoided across all fantasy formats going forward.

