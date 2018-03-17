Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Expected to start Saturday

Liggins, with Rajon Rondo (rest) out, is expected to start during Saturday's matchup against Houston, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Liggins has seen mostly spot run lately, averaging 10.4 minutes across the past five contests. But, he should see extended minutes Saturday. In the nine contests that he's seen at least 20 minutes, the guard has posted 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.