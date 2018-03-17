Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Expected to start Saturday
Liggins, with Rajon Rondo (rest) out, is expected to start during Saturday's matchup against Houston, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Liggins has seen mostly spot run lately, averaging 10.4 minutes across the past five contests. But, he should see extended minutes Saturday. In the nine contests that he's seen at least 20 minutes, the guard has posted 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Heading to bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Moving into starting five•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Signs two-year deal with Pelicans•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...