Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Fizzles in Saturday's spot start

Liggins started at point guard for Rajon Rondo (rest) in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets and tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes.

The second-year guard couldn't parlay his opportunity into much production, although he at least broke a three-game scoreless streak. Liggins has one double-digit point total overall in a season that he's split between the Bucks and Pelicans, and his minimal involvement and minutes leave him with little to no fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories