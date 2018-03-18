Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Fizzles in Saturday's spot start

Liggins started at point guard for Rajon Rondo (rest) in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets and tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes.

The second-year guard couldn't parlay his opportunity into much production, although he at least broke a three-game scoreless streak. Liggins has one double-digit point total overall in a season that he's split between the Bucks and Pelicans, and his minimal involvement and minutes leave him with little to no fantasy value.