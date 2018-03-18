Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Fizzles in Saturday's spot start
Liggins started at point guard for Rajon Rondo (rest) in Saturday's 107-101 loss to the Rockets and tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes.
The second-year guard couldn't parlay his opportunity into much production, although he at least broke a three-game scoreless streak. Liggins has one double-digit point total overall in a season that he's split between the Bucks and Pelicans, and his minimal involvement and minutes leave him with little to no fantasy value.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Heading to bench Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Moving into starting five•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...