Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Has not scored since Mar. 17

Liggins failed to score (0-2 FG) but added two assists in seven minutes off the bench during the Pelicans' 122-103 win over the Suns on Friday.

Liggins has been held scoreless since dropping three points against the Rockets back on Mar. 17. So far, the Kentucky Wildcat is averaging just 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds through 56 games played this season.