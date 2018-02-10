Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Heading to bench Saturday
Liggins will come off the bench Saturday against the Nets, Jim Eichenfofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Rajon Rondo will get the start at point guard Saturday night, ending the veteran's brief two-game stint of coming off the bench, which head coach Alvin Gentry decided to do in order to "provide a spark" to the second unit. Since joining the Pelicans a month ago, Liggins has averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 0.7 assists and 0.3 blocks in 14 minutes per game through six contests.
