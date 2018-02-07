Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Moving into starting five

Liggins will move into the starting lineup Wednesday against the Pacers, Will Guillory of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In an effort to "provide a spark" to the second unit, coach Alvin Gentry will shift Rajon Rondo to the bench, while Liggins enters the starting five. Liggins will get the nod at shooting guard, while Jrue Holiday will slide back to his more natural point guard spot.