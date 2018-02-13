Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Not on injury report for Wednesday
Liggins (thigh) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers.
Liggins bruised his left thigh during Monday's contest against the Pistons, limiting him to just six minutes. That said, it appears he's good to go for Wednesday's game.
