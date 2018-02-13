Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Questionable to return Monday
Liggins is questionable to return to Monday's matchup against the Pistions with a left thigh contusion.
Liggins suffered the injury in the first half of Monday's game. If Liggins is unable to return, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers. Prior to suffering the injury, Liggins posted two points and one assist in six minutes.
