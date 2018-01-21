Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Re-ups with Pelicans

Liggins signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Saturday.

It appears Liggins will stick with the Pelicans for a little while longer, as the guard signed another 10-day deal with the team prior to Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies. It would be unwise to expect much from Liggins in a Pelicans jersey, as he's seen action in just one game since joining New Orleans on a 10-day contract earlier in the month.