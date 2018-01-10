Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Signs 10-day contract with Pelicans

Liggins signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Liggins was waived by the Bucks over the weekend and now that he's cleared waivers, he'll join New Orleans on a 10-day deal. Look for him to immediately provide some much-needed depth on the wing for the Pelicans, who are currently without Tony Allen (leg) and Solomon Hill (hamstring). That said, barring another injury or two, Liggins still likely won't see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy commodity. Most of Liggins' value to New Orleans will come on the defensive side of the ball and as a hustle player, not so much as an offensive contributor.