Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Signs 10-day contract with Pelicans
Liggins signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Liggins was waived by the Bucks over the weekend and now that he's cleared waivers, he'll join New Orleans on a 10-day deal. Look for him to immediately provide some much-needed depth on the wing for the Pelicans, who are currently without Tony Allen (leg) and Solomon Hill (hamstring). That said, barring another injury or two, Liggins still likely won't see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy commodity. Most of Liggins' value to New Orleans will come on the defensive side of the ball and as a hustle player, not so much as an offensive contributor.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start