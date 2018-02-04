Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Signs two-year deal with Pelicans

Liggins signed a two-year contract with the Pelicans on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Liggins already served out two 10-day contracts with the Pelicans, which means it was time to either sign a long-term contract or be released. Luckily for him, the Pelicans value his perimeter defense and now he will likely be at the back end of the team's rotation for the remainder of the season.