Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Slated for bench role Sunday

Liggins will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Liggins picked up the spot start Saturday against the Rockets with Rajon Rondo sitting out for rest, posting three points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes. However, as expected, Rondo will return to the starting lineup Sunday, so Liggins is slated for a bench role and will be off the fantasy radar once again.