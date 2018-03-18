Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Slated for bench role Sunday
Liggins will return to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Liggins picked up the spot start Saturday against the Rockets with Rajon Rondo sitting out for rest, posting three points, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes. However, as expected, Rondo will return to the starting lineup Sunday, so Liggins is slated for a bench role and will be off the fantasy radar once again.
More News
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Fizzles in Saturday's spot start•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Questionable to return Monday•
-
Pelicans' DeAndre Liggins: Heading to bench Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...