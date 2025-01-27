Murray (finger) is available to play Monday against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murray missed Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets as he continues to battle a finger sprain and some swelling in his elbow. Murray has appeared in 12 games throughout January, posting averages of 19.5 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. Jordan Hawkins will likely move to the bench with this news.