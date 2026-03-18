Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Murray was able to shake off his questionable tag for this contest and will return to action following a one-game absence. Through eight appearances, he's averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 54.7 percent shooting from the field.
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