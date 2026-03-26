Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (rest) is available for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Murray will shed his questionable tag for the front end of this back-to-back set. Presumably, he'll instead be rested Friday against the Raptors.
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