Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set Thursday against the Kings, Murray is set to return to the lineup. With this news, Yves Missi is likely to shift back to the bench for New Orleans.
