Murray (elbow) has been cleared to play Friday against the Jazz.
Murray will be in Friday's lineup for the Pelicans, which should give New Orleans a better chance of winning three straight. The veteran guard is coming off a solid performance in Wednesday's win against the Mavericks, finishing with a season-high 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
