Murray ended Thursday's 129-118 victory over Utah with 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 26 minutes.

Murray turned in another solid total in his second game following a one-year absence. The Achilles injury that sidelined him didn't hold him back, but the Pelicans will probably play it safe with Murray at some point during the upcoming back-to-back set.