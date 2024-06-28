The Hawks traded Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for two first-round picks, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points, along with 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.7 minutes across 78 games in 2023-24. However, his fit alongside Trae Young was troubling, especially on the defensive end, as the Hawks finished with a 36-46 record. In New Orleans, Murray will likely compete for a starting job in the backcourt with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.