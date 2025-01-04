Murray notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 132-120 win over the Wizards.

The double-double was Murray's fifth of the season, with four of them coming in his last 11 appearances. Over that stretch, the veteran point guard is averaging 15.5 points, 8.9 assists, 6.4 boards, 2.4 steals and 1.1 threes, but Murray's season-long shooting woes continue to linger.