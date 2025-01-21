Now Playing

Murray (elbow) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Despite dealing with right elbow bursitis, Murray is expected to give it a go for the Pelicans on Wednesday. Over his last eight games, the star guard has averaged 21.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.

