Murray (elbow) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Despite dealing with right elbow bursitis, Murray is expected to give it a go for the Pelicans on Wednesday. Over his last eight games, the star guard has averaged 21.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in win•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Good to go Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Probable for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Probable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Posts season-high 30 points•