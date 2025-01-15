Now Playing

Murray (elbow) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray continues to manage a lingering elbow injury but hasn't missed a game since Nov. 25. Over his first eight appearances in January, Murray has averaged 18.0 points, 7.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.

