Murray (finger/elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Toronto.
Murray missed Saturday's loss to the Hornets due to the right index finger sprain, and he is also dealing with lingering right elbow bursitis. If the star point guard remains on the shelf, Jordan Hawkins will likely draw a second consecutive start.
