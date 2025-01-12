Murray (elbow/shin) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Murray has been playing through right elbow tendinitis, and Saturday's injury report expanded to include a right shin contusion, but the veteran guard will play through both injuries Sunday. He's averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 steals over 33.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.