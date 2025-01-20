Murray (elbow) will play Monday against the Jazz.
No surprise here, as Murray will shake off yet another probable tag as he continues to play through some swelling in his right elbow. He's likely going to see increased usage Monday with Zion Williamson (illness) sidelined.
