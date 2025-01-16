Murray (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Murray was initially labeled probable, so seeing him active Wednesday is no surprise. The 28-year-old has been nursing a minor elbow injury but has appeared in 23 straight games for New Orleans. In his last seven games, Murray has averaged 18.9 points, 8.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.
