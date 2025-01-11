Murray (elbow/shin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Celtics.
Murray is in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 25 due to right elbow tendonitis and a right shin contusion. If Murray is ultimately ruled out against Boston, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston and Jordan Hawkins are candidates to receive increased playing time.
