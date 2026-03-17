Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Murray was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against Dallas but was ultimately downgraded to out due to illness. He'll presumably attempt to go through shootaround and pregame warmups to try to gain clearance to suit up Wednesday.
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