Murray (elbow) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Murray played through a sore right elbow against the Wizards on Sunday and finished with 14 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds over 36 minutes in a 110-98 win. With the Pelicans playing the first game of a back-to-back set Tuesday, it's possible that Murray is held out of one of those two games to manage the injury. Jose Alvarado and Brandon Boston would be in line for more minutes should Murray be sidelined.