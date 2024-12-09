Murray registered 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Spurs.
Murray's numbers have been decent since his extended absence, averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots over the past seven games. He's coming alive at a convenient time, as Brandon Ingram's (ankle) absence will leave a gaping hole on a roster that's already snake-bit with injuries. If Murray and CJ McCollum can maintain a healthy backcourt, the Pelicans may have a chance to get back into contention before the season gets out of hand.
