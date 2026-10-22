Murray amassed 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-120 loss to the Pacers.

Murray didn't miss a beat, delivering a two-way masterclass despite the loss Wednesday. He led the team in minutes, points, assists, steals and blocks, rewarding anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. While his production could ebb and flow, to some degree, managers should feel relatively confident when it comes to his floor, given his proven ability to contribute across multiple categories, as evidenced in this performance.